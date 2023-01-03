He supplies – Psalm 147:8-11

Today is so exciting. It is the day of the birth of our savior. The psalmist writes in these verses as the Lord supplies for all His creation so He will supply us. He gave us Jesus Christ to be our sacrifice for sin. He began as a baby but grew up to be a man who allowed himself to die, be buried and rise from the dead. The Lord does not delight in the strength of horses or animals. The blood of animals could not deal effectively with sin only the blood of Jesus Christ could erase the effects of sin. He was our atoning sacrifice.

The psalmist reminds us that the Lord delights in those who fear Him. Those who put their hope in His unfailing love. It was this unfailing love that brought Jesus down to earth. Christmas is the beginning of the greatest story of all mankind. It is the entrance of the greatest human that ever lived. Jesus was the perfect union of God and man. He was God with a face. Right from the beginning His mission was clear. He came to saved mankind from their sin. Today fear and put your hope in the unfailing love of God whose face was Jesus Christ.