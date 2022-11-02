Heritage – Psalm 127:3-5

I want to share a story of heritage today. My wife’s mother got married when she was 38 and when

They first got married they could not have children. This saint prayed for children and one day came

Across this passage. God spoke into her spirit and she claimed this promise. The result was she was like

Hannah of old had three children and adopted a fourth. Her promise was fulfilled she had olive

Branches around her table. My wife was one of them. My wife is the most godly person I know. We

Have four children and seven grandchildren at the time of the writing of this devotion. All our children

And grandchildren serve the Lord. They are our olive branches and arrows. We have had a fruitful and

Purposeful life. All this because a godly woman claim her promise.

Today claim your family. Pray for them daily. You can have a godly legacy. You can touch

Generations through you children. Billy Graham’s dad prayed for revival not fully knowing that his son

would become the greatest evangelists of the 20th century. Just be faithful and pray, love and nurture

your children. You never know what God will do with them.