How can I repay – Psalm 116:12-13

The psalmist asks himself as question. What can I do to repay the Lord for His goodness? He can we even pay back the Lord for all His goodness. There is nothing we can do but thank and praise the Lord. There is nothing we can give, or do to repay the Lord. How can we repay someone who has evetyhign and is everything? That is a pondering question.

The psalmist then makes a decision. He will fulfill his vows that he has made to the Lord in the presence of witnesses. He decides to be a man of integrity and truth. He decided what Jesus said. He would let his yes be yes and his no, be no. He would be a man who could be trusted to do whatever he said he would do. God had been good to him and he in turn would be good to others. Righteous and love breed righteousness and love. The law of the harvest is that whatever you sow you reap. So today in your world so love, compassion, kindness, gentleness and joy and you will touch many and be like the Lord.