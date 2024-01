5. Kindness. 54:8 – Kindness is a communicated attribute of God. It is love in its compassionate form. Both the Father and the Son are exhibited these qualities in their time as the Holy Spirit does in ours.

6. Covenant. 55:3 – God has made an agreement with His people. He will not break it or go back on it. It would be against His character, nature and essence.

7. Light. – Light is salvation darkness is sin. The Light has come to shine in the darkness and His name is Jesus Christ.