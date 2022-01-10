Jan 10 – I will not fear – Psalm 3:6-7

When David made this statement it was true. There were tens of thousands against him. Absalom had rallied tens of thousands against him. Yet David was not afraid. He asked the Lord to break the jaw and teeth of his enemies. There lies and intention would not succeed. David was asking for divine intervention. David knew the battle was the Lord. He knew his God would take care of him.

We can have this same assurance. Isaiah said that when the enemy comes in like a flood the Lord will rise up a standard against him. David stated as well that with God for us who can be against us. Paul remind us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but spiritual forces in high places that have already been like John said in 1 John 3:8, been defeated. Remember James says in James 4:7, that when we submit ourselves to God and resist the devil, he will flee from us. This is such great news as we go into this day. You are a overcomer, conqueror and victor.