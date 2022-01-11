Jan 11 – Devotion on Ephesians

11 In him we were also chosen,[e] having been predestined according to the plan of him who works out everything in conformity with the purpose of his will,

In Vs 11, Paul shares that in Christ we were chosen. God knew before the foundation of the world that we would be His. His omniscience is in play here. All this came about because of His will. He knew we would respond to the gospel. The sad fact is He also knows those who reject Him. This does not stop however His sending someone into their lives. God would never be cruel or unkind. The gospel is good news. When a person stands before God they will never be able to say they did not know. There are two witnesses that speak volumes. The first is a creation that silently speaks of a designer. The second is conscience. Blaise Pascal says in all of us there is a God-shaped vacuum that only God can fill. Through Christ, we have every opportunity to be reconnected with God. Even now Paul says God is working to bring about conformity to the purpose of His goodwill. The will of God is that everyone is saved. The Holy Spirit works in people’s lives to bring that about. The ultimate choice is ours with corresponding consequences.