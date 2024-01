Statistics: 23 rd book of the bible, 66 chapters, 1292 verses, 37044 words, 634 verses of

unfulfilled prophecy, 395 verses of fulfilled prophecy, 1313 predictions, 449 fulfilled predictions, 864 unfulfilled predictions, 273 verses of history, 190 questions, 308 commands, 71 messages from God and 275 promises. This book is a treasure trove of beautiful pictures, snapshots, and vignettes of who Jesus Christ is. It is a book that is celebrated and revered by the modern Israel.