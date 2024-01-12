Jan 12 – The Messiah

Isaiah Messianic Prophecies: This prophet looked across the centuries and saw the coming Messiah. Of all the great Hebrew prophets, Isaiah has given us the most complete picture of history, mission, titles, and characteristics of Christ. Jesus Christ is the central focus and person in this book. His whole life is outline in this book. His role as redeemer, savior and sovereign is revealed in this book. Jesus Christ graces every chapter of this book in one form or another. He is the author and finisher of our faith and life story.