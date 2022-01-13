Jan 13 – Devotion on Ephesians

13 And you also were included in Christ when you heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit,

In Vs 13, Paul reveals seven incredible truths. We were included in the wonderful will, plan, and purpose of God. We made ourselves chosen. This happened in Christ. Through Christ and Christ alone did this happened. His is the way, the truth, and the life. Christ is another name for Messiah or Savior. Jesus’ death, burial, resurrection, broken body and shed blood did this for us. When you heard the message in whatever means it came you heard. It was a message of truth. It penetrated your heart from your mind and by the act of the will you believed. It was good news about salvation. You knew were a sinner and needed salvation. You will never be saved unless you know you are a sinner and need to be saved. It was your salvation and you received it. When you believed, trusted, and accepted something wonderful happened. You were sealed by God. You are His. You belong to Him. He is Lord and master. In the ancient world, a seal was a sign of ownership that could only be broken by the one with whom the letter was addressed. God has put His seal of approval on you. You are His prize possession. You are back where you belong. The Holy Spirit is the one who guarantees this. When you come to Christ He comes and lives inside. His presence, power, anointing, gifts, and fruit demonstrate you belong to God. He transforms and conforms you into the image of God. The Holy Spirit is not a feeling or mysterious force. He is a living person who takes up residence and you become His temple.