Jan 15 – Mission of Christ – Part Two

Burden Bearer 53:4 – Jesus would call people to come to him who are burdened down and laboring, He said he would give them rest. Isaiah saw this 700 years before Jesus came on the scene.

Suffering Saviour 53:5 – Through Jesus broken body we have healing and through His shed blood we have salvation.

Sin bearer 53:6 – Jesus Christ would feel the feel agony of the separation mankind felt on the cross. Jesus bore our sins on the cross.

Intercessor 53:12 – Jesus now stands at the right hand of the Father making intercession and advocating for us.