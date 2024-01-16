Jan 16 – Titles of Christ – Part One

Immanuel 7:14 – Isaiah saw the incarnation and the Messiah becoming flesh. Jesus was the perfect combination of God and man. This word means God with us.

Mighty God 9:6 – He would see the role of the Messiah as revealed as part of the trinity. This was a direct reference to the deity of the Messiah.

Everlasting Father 9:6 – Jesus said if you see the Father, you see me and vice versa. Jesus would be the physical representation of the essence, nature, and character of God.

Prince of Peace 9:6 – Isaiah saw the Messiah as the bearer and giver of peace. The kind the world can’t give or take away.

Righteous King 32:1 – One day every knee shall bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. He is the King od Kings and Lord of Lord.