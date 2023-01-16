Jan 16 – Wisdom Frustrated – 1 Cor 1:19

.19 For it is written: “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise; the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate.

The ancient world was buzzing with the pursuit of wisdom and knowledge. There were schools dedicated to the subject. Studying the great teachers and philosophers. Plato and Socrates were the two top philosophers that people followed. Each city had schools dedicated to the subject. This was the fashion of the day. Paul says that the Lord will destroy the wisdom of the wise. James says the wisdom of this world is the following, “Earthly wisdom” does not come down from heaven but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic. For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice.” This is what God will destroy.

The knowledge and intelligence of the intelligent the Lord will frustrate. The knowledge and information of this world is for a moment. People today have many sources of knowledge, but it does not make them any wiser or able to discern the spiritual realm. God laughs at the knowledge and intelligence of this world. He knows more than all the world knowledge combine. It is time we tap into Him and learn what truth and true knowledge is.