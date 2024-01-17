Jan 17 – Titles of Christ – Part Two

Divine Servant 42: – Jesus would come in the form of a servant. Jesus said He came to serve and not to be served. He also said if you want to be great in God’s kingdom you must learn to be the servant of all.

Arm of the Lord 53:1 – Jesus would be the righteous and compassion arm of healing, restoration, and forgiveness.

Anointed Preacher 61: – Jesus would proclaim repentance and the good news of the Kingdom of God which is righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.

Mighty Saviour 63:1 – Jesus has the power over death, hell, and the grace. He also came to defeat the works of the devil.