Jan 17 – Who is Why? – 1 Cor 1:20

20 Where is the wise person? Where is the teacher of the law? Where is the philosopher of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world?

Paul asks four questions and four statements. Where is the wise person? Who can you go to for wisdom? Solomon said that the pursuit of the things of this world and life are vanity. That the one pursuit of life should be the Lord. Where is the teacher of the law? This is a question directed to the Jewish audience. You will not find true truth in the law if you do not included Jesus Christ. He is the avenue of true understanding of the scriptures. He is the essence and reality of the scriptures. John said that in the beginning was the word was with God and He was God.

Where is the philosopher of the age? Everyone was following the teaching of Plato and Socrates. There were other minor philosophers. These people were trying to explain the world without knowing the one who created it. Jesus said that which is flesh is flesh and that which is Spirit is Spirit. You cannot explain the spiritual realm unless you know the Spirit. You cannot truly know about life and its true essence unless you know the creator.

God has made foolish the wisdom of this world. This is a question and statement because in man’s pursuit of wisdom they have totally forgotten who the source of wisdom is. Remember the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.