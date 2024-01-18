Jan 18 – Characteristic of Christ – Part One

Radiance 9:2 & 42:6 – The Messiah is one who shines forth the essence, character, and nature of God. He is bright and Morning Star. Jesus Christ is the light on the hill and the light to our path.

Wisdom 11:2 – Jesus is the discerner of truth. He is the application of knowledge and information to perfection.

Spiritual – Jesus Christ was led by the Holy Spirit through his ministry and life. We have the same choice and opportunity.

Discernment 11:3 – Discernment in the Bible is the spiritual characteristic of sound judgment for perceiving the difference between right and wrong, good and evil, truth and error, and identifying God’s will and direction for his people. Discernment is necessary to understand spiritual truth, live holy as God intends, avoid life’s pitfalls and dangers, and properly govern society. This is a quality which Jesus executed to perfection.

Justice 11:4 – The Messiah will display pure religion which is taking care of the oppressed, the fatherless and the widows and keeping oneself unpolluted by the world.