Jan 18 – Devotion on Ephesians

I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people.

In Vs 18, Paul reveals the riches of God in this prayer. He prays that their eyes would be enlightened and open in order or because they have a hope to which He has called them. Paul does want them ignorant of what they have in Christ. The riches, abundance, glory, and provision they have in Christ. Paul wants them to know that every need will be provided. He wants them to know the reality of eternal and abundant life. He wants them to know God, not just about Him. Intimacy, love, and true friendship is Paul’s goal in this prayer, to know Him in all His glory, splendor, and majesty. To fully understand the riches, treasure, wealth, and opulence of our inheritance. One writer wrote that if God showed us what was in store on the other side of the veil it would slay us now. All that has been given to Christ will be given to us. We are joint-heirs with Jesus Christ. We are a holy, nation, royal priesthood, the chosen generation, and unique people called out to display His glory. We are His ambassadors on this earth. We are separate from this world. We are in this world be not of it. We are pilgrims passing through looking for a city whose maker and builder is God. This is what Paul is praying for.