Jan 18 – Foolishness of Preaching – 1 Cor 1:21

21 For since in the wisdom of God the world through its wisdom did not know him, God was pleased through the foolishness of what was preached to save those who believe.

Paul says that God in His wisdom decided that the wisdom of this world would not be the avenue in which mankind could know Him. As we learned in a previous verse the wisdom of this word has its source in the demonic and human element. Mankind has been trying to restore paradise lost through our own means and efforts without success. We have lots of ways away from God and no ways towards God.

God was pleased that through the foolishness of preaching that people can be saved. Imagine telling someone that God sent His Son, to die on a cross for their salvation. A great story says the worldly person but to those who are perishing, and the Holy Spirit open their heart and minds it is the power of God unto salvation.

Paul is saying to all who live in Corinth and today. You will never find the Lord except through Jesus Christ. No religion, creed, philosophy, or teacher will be able to bring eternal life. Jesus is the only way, truth, and life.