Jan 19 – Characteristics of Christ – Part Two

Righteous 11:5 – Jesus is righteousness and bestows righteousness. He is the perfect example, role model and mentor.

Silence 42:2 & 53:7 – Jesus would stay quiet during his passion. He only uttered seven sayings. Each was clear and concise. You don’t have to say much to get your point across.

Gentleness 42:3 – Jesus in his invitation in Matt 11:28-30, he says learn of me for I am gentle and humble.

Perseverance 42:4 – Jesus went all the way to the cross. He knew what he had to do and he did it. We must do the same.

Vicarious Suffering 52:14 & 53:10 – His wounds and stripes bring healing. His blood brings redemption and salvation.