Jan 19 – Characteristics of Christ – Part Two

 

 

Righteous 11:5 – Jesus is righteousness and bestows righteousness.  He is the perfect example, role model and mentor.

Silence 42:2 & 53:7 – Jesus would stay quiet during his passion.  He only uttered seven sayings.  Each was clear and concise.  You don’t have to say much to get your point across.

Gentleness 42:3 – Jesus in his invitation in Matt 11:28-30, he says learn of me for I am gentle and humble.

Perseverance 42:4 – Jesus went all the way to the cross.  He knew what he had to do and he did it.  We must do the same.

Vicarious Suffering 52:14 & 53:10 – His wounds and stripes bring healing.  His blood brings redemption and salvation.