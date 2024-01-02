Jan 2 – Amen – 1 Cor 16:23

24 My love to all of you in Christ Jesus. Amen. Paul was sending his love from where he was to where they were. Paul even though he had to correct, admonish, and discipline the church to a certain manner. He still loves them like a father. Paul reminds them that all they have is because of Jesus Christ. He is the central truth and object of the Christian faith. Paul uses the phrase Christ Jesus which speak of the messiahship and the humanity of Jesus Christ. Jesus is full God and man. Jesus is God with a face. Jesus is the avenue in which all the promises. Blessing, and benefits of heaven come. Paul then closes with Amen. Exclamation point. Nothing needs to be added or subtracted. All has been said. I can see the church gasping for air as it digests all the subject matter discussed in this letter. Scholars, preachers, clerics, teachers, and theologians have been studying, discussing, and probing this book for centuries. One thing the writer may have been Paul, but the author was the Holy Spirit. It has been a real privilege to write this devotion and I wish you a Happy New Year.