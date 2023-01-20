Jan 20 – Christ Power and Wisdom – 1 Cor 1:24

24 but to those whom God has called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.

Paul says three important truths. First, to those whom God has called. There is a call going out right now. It comes in many forms, but it is clear, concise, and precise. The Book of Revelation closes with a call to come. God is sending His people to bring a message. Jesus said many are called but few are chosen. You make yourself chosen by answering the call. The message of the Christ for many is spam.

Paul then states that both Jews and Greeks are being called. Remember Corinth is a Greek city. Its inhabitants are mainly Greek or Greek speaking. The Holy Spirit is active and powerfully calling people to Christ. Our job is to be ready to speak and disciple those whom God has brought to us.

Paul then says that Jesus Christ as the Messiah and Savior is the power of God and the wisdom of God. He is the embodiment of all wisdom. Jesus Christ was raised up by the resurrection power of God. God’s physical representation was Jesus Christ, and He was the living wisdom and power of God.