Jan 20 – Devotion on Ephesians

20 he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms.

In Vs 20, Paul states that God’s mighty power and strength were exerted when He raised Jesus Christ from the dead. Remember until Jesus came no one rose from the dead stayed alive. Lazarus would die again. It is the resurrection power that brought Jesus Christ back from the dead. What is amazing is that resurrection power is inside of God’s people right now quickening our mortal bodies. Death, hell, and the grave were defeated by the resurrection. The resurrection proved that Jesus was whom He said He was. The result of Jesus being resurrected is that He is seated at the right hand of the Father in heaven. He will come later to judge the quick and the dead. Paul would later explain what being raised up in heavenly places would mean the disciple of Jesus Christ.

So here is a reality for the child of God. God’s mighty resurrection power is inside every believer. Jesus Christ is seated at the right hand of the Father and one day we will rule and reign with Him. This is a present reality and future promise. Eternal and abundant life has many benefits to enjoy today and in the future.