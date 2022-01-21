Jan 21 – Devotion on Ephesians

21 far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come.

In Vs 21, Paul makes it clear that there is no one or anything greater or more powerful than Jesus. No ruler present or in the past is greater than Jesus. No authority, country, organization in heaven and earth or even under the earth is greater than Jesus. No power or right to give orders, make decisions, and enforce obedience is as powerful as Jesus. No administration, political personality in any sphere is greater than Jesus. No dominion, throne, ruler, principal or spiritual host is greater than Jesus.

No name past or future that is invoked could be Greek, Norse, Roman, Assyrian, Babylonian, and Aboriginal, or Asian is greater or powerful than the name of Jesus. No demon of hell or power of the air. Not Buddha, Mohammad, Krishna, Zeus, Odin, or even satan himself is greater than Jesus Christ. Not in the present age or the one to come. The antichrist and false prophet will attempt but they will be soundly defeated when Jesus Christ comes back with His church. This is whom we serve and whom we have aligned ourselves with.