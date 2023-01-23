Jan 23 – 1 Cor 1:27 – True Contrast!

. 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.

God through the gospel and the foolishness of preaching chose to do two things. He chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise. All the wisdom of the world is foolish in comparison to the marvelous simplicity and truth of the gospel. Secondly God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. Man’s strength is nothing in comparison to the strength of God. People who think they are strong are weak and those who think they are wise are foolish. Real wisdom begins with a respect and fear of the Lord and real strength comes when one realizes their own weakness and rely on God’s strength. Paul is doing a running comparison to show the reality of the gospel.