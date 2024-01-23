Jan 23 – Stop Sinning – 1:13-16

The Lord is fed up with meaningless offering, incense, special days, and worthless assemblies. Their religious service the Lord hates. They have become a burden and wearisome to the Lord. Thy pray but God does not hear or listen. The reason is clear their hands are full of blood. The innocent has suffered because of them. The tell them to clean up, stop doing evil, and wrong. It is a sad situation when a person or nation get to the point where a loving compassionate God rejects and judges them. This is a powerful warning to all societies about consequences. Solomon says righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any land. Whatever we sow we reap. A good lesson to learn and quickly.