Jan 24 – 1 Cor 1:28 – Foolish verses Strong!

28 God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things—and the things that are not—to nullify the things that are.

Paul says that God chose three things to nullify or make no effect when it comes to the things that are. The reality of man is not the reality of God. Man works in the natural world and God moves in the spiritual or supernatural realm. Man is affected by time, space, matter and motion God is not. God chose the lowly things of this world. Jesus was born in a stable and not in a palace. Most of God’s champion came from obscure places and birth. The despised things. He chose the cross a emblem of torture and cruelty. God chose the things that are not. The natural world has no bearing on what happenings in the spiritual realm. Flesh is flesh and spirit is spirit. God in His good pleasure did this to show the weakness of man. Man has always tried to elevate himself and discovered to his shame how foolish and insignificant we can be.