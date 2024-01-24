Jan 24 The Invite – Isaiah 1:17-19

Isaiah exhorts the people to have fruit to their religion. They are to show it by doing right and seeking justice. The practical expression of religion is to defend the oppressed, take up the cause of the orphan, and plead the cause of the widow. James later would call this true religion.

God then invites them to reason together and settle the matter. Sin which is red as scarlet, and crimson is in the way. If they repent it can become like snow and wool. They must be willing and decide. It is a decision of obedience to the invitation. The benefit, promise, and blessing are that they will eat the good of the land. Seems pretty clear choice to resolve a separation issue with God.