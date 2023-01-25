Jan 25 – 1 Cor 1:29-30  – Four things to Remember

29 so that no one may boast before him. 30 It is because of him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God—that is, our righteousness, holiness and redemption.

These two verses are power pack. Paul reminds the Corinthians that no one can boast in themselves. He them reminds them that they are in Christ because of Him. It is only because they chose to hear and heed the gospel that they are who they are and where they are. He then says four things about Jesus Christ. He is the wisdom of God. Jesus is our righteousness and only through Him do we have righteousness. We are clothed with His righteousness. Jesus is holy and so we are holy. We have been placed in a place of separation. Our lives are not of this world. Lastly Christ has redeemed us. We were on the auction block of sin, but Christ came and redeemed us. Well, we were yet sinners Christ died for us. He paid the debt I could not pay. This is what we should boast about and nothing else.