Jan 25 – Devotion in Ephesians

2 In which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient.

In Vs 2, Paul states that they use to live when they followed the ways of the world. They lived in pleasure, pride, and possession. That was their whole pursuit of life and where their heart and treasure were. Until one comes to know Christ we have three rulers, the world, the flesh, and the devil.

Paul then reveals some very important truths here. They followed the ways of the devil, who is first of all the ruler of the kingdom of the air. He reigns in that evil kingdom between heaven and earth. Paul also reveals that he is a spirit. He does not have a fleshly body like ours. He has the ability like all angels to take on human form. His makeup is one of spirit so he is not subject to time, space, matter, and motion. He has the ability to pass from the spiritual realm into the natural. Satan is working in the lives of those who are disobedient. Ephesus was a wicked city. The primary temple was Diana or Artemis which the main component was a bevy of 2000 prostitutes ready to serve the patrons of the temple. There was also a large industry that kept temples supplied with artifacts. Evil was everywhere. We saw in Acts 19, that the occult was highly evident, the kingdom of darkness that was evident everywhere. It was all fueled by the disobedience of man against God.