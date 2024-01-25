Jan 25 – Sober Thought – Isaiah 1:20-26

The Lord says if the nation does not repent and chooses to rebel, they will be destroyed, and He will not change His mind. The city of Jerusalem was once a city of faithful, just, and righteous people. Now it is full of prostitutes and murderers. One time they had the best now the silver is dross and their wine diluted.

The rulers are rebels. They can be bribed. They work in partnership with crime and so there is no justice for the oppressed and poor. The Lord Almighty will send his wrath and avenge on behalf of the oppressed.

The Lord will restore proper leaders and the city will be called the righteous and faithful but not before the Lord has judged, purged, avenged, and remove all the leaders who called the wickedness and impurity. A sober thought considering the times in which we lived. God is not mocked whatever we sow we reap.