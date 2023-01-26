Jan 26 – 1 Cor 1:31 – Keep it Simple

31 Therefore, as it is written: “Let the one who boasts boast in the Lord.”

Paul keeps it simple. If you are going to boast than boast about the Lord. Paul had been in the upper parts of society and education. He had been boasting of his own righteousness and zeal. He had been the top man in his field and where did it get him. He got knock off his horse and spent several years in exile. Paul had also seen what happens when you do your way so when he did His reset in Corinth, he was only going to preach Christ crucified and boast of the Lord and not of himself. Excellent advice to follow.