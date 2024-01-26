Jan 26:- A Moment – Isaiah 1:27-31

Isaiah contrasts between the different types here. The righteous and penitent will be delivered. The rebels and sinners who forsake the Lord will perish. They had made gardens, altars and sacred places for their idol worship and these places will be destroyed. The warning to the so called mighty and proud is that they shall become like tinder and fuel. They will be burned up and no one will saved them or help them.

Jonathon Edwards scripted a sermon called, “Sinners in an angry God.” This is Judah at the time of Isaiah. It was a time of ebb and flow. Good kings made the land prosperous. Bad kings blighted the land. Seems clear that if we want prosperity and health, it begins and ends with righteousness.