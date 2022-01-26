Jan 26 – Devotion on Ephesians

3 All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our flesh and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature deserving of wrath.

In Vs 3, Paul also includes himself in this condition like them he too was doing what the devil wanted. When Paul persecuted the church before His conversion he was following not the will of God but of men. God would never destroy His own people. Paul then says that our first priority in those times was to gratify the cravings of the flesh. We wanted to follow its desires and thoughts. We were into being selfish, doing whatever to satisfy our five senses. Paul reveals that desires drive our thoughts and our aim and goal is to fulfill those desires. The devil uses temptation, deception, and accusations to meet those desires, needs, and habits. These are things we do by nature. In reality, we are acting like base beats and animals and thus deserving of the wrath and judgment of God. Paul saw that evident every moment in the immoral city of Ephesus.