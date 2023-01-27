Jan 27, Keep it simple – 1 Cor 2:1

1 And so it was with me, brothers, and sisters. When I came to you, I did not come with eloquence or human wisdom as I proclaimed to you the testimony about God.

This is where we get the beginning of the full picture of what kind of condition Paul was in when he arrived in Corinth right after Athens. He calls them his brothers and sisters which they are in the Lord. Remember we are all part of the family of God and joint heirs with Jesus Christ.

When Paul arrived, he did not come with eloquence of speech. He spoke plainly. He tried that it Athens and was laughed off the hill. He also did not come with human wisdom. He was not a proclaimer of Socrates of Plato. He simple proclaimed his testimony about God. Paul had made a decision to keep it simple. Paul eliminated all the rhetoric and gave them the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Jesus Christ.