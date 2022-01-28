Jan 28 – Devotion on Ephesians

5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved.

In Vs 5, Paul reveals two wonderful truths and realities. God’s love and mercy made us alive while we were yet dead in our transgressions. God did a miracle of regeneration and transformation. In a moment of time has soon as we give our lives to Christ God changed us from the inside out. Our hearts were changed as well as our eternal destination. It was through Christ that this was done. Jesus was the vehicle and avenue in which this transformation came. His death, burial, resurrection, broken body and shed blood made this possible. Our acceptance of His provision in our lives made this all possible,

Paul then shares one of the most powerful statements ever. It is by grace you are saved. Grace and grace alone made this happened. You could do nothing to make it happened. God’s, riches, at Christ’s expense, unmerited favor, and nothing more. God’s rich love and rich mercy made this happened.