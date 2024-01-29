Jan 29 – Humbled – Isaiah 2:10-18

Isaiah reveals what is going to happen to Isarel during this time. He counsels them to hide in the rocks and caves. The Lord is coming in fearful majesty and glorious majesty. The arrogant will be humbled, and human pride will be brought low. The very cornerstone of human thought and philosophy will be humbled.

The Lord has something in store for the proud and lofty. They will be humbled and judged. Jesus said whoever exalts themselves will be humbled and those who are humble will be exalted. He uses practical illustrations. The cedars of Lebanon, the oaks of Bashan and the towering mountains and hills. Isaiah then uses manmade things such as towers, walls, ships, and stately vessels.

Human pride and arrogance will be brought low and humbled. Pride began with satan but continues through man. The Lord will be exalted in that day and every idol will disappear. This is a day of reckoning but also of restoration in the Lord.