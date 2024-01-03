Jan 3– Grace – 1 Cor 16:22

23 The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you. Paul reminds his audience that it was the grace of the Lord Jesus that gave them this wonderful privilege. God’s riches at Christ’s expense. Unmerited favor. The love of God in action through grace and mercy. Paul wants it to be with them. To surround them. To flow through them to aa world in desperate need of it. We are the bearers of love, grace, mercy, and peace. We carry as message of hope in a hopeless world. We are the light that shines in the darkness. We flavor the bland world in which we live. The Lord Jesus made the way and now we are to carry on his mission, ministry, and work.There is no greater privilege to do the will of the Father as Jesus did.