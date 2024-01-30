Jan 30 – Man Will Fail – Isaiah 2:19-22

Isaiah continues with the vision of the future. People are going to flee from the Lord by running and hiding in caves and shelter underground. The Lord will rise on that day with fearful presence. He will show his splendor and majesty. The whole earth will be shaking. Remember all that can be shaken will be shaken. John saw this as well in the book of Revelation.

On that day the people will throw away the idols that they personally made to the moles and bats. They will see the futile of what they have made. Isaiah uses parallelism which is a Jewish emphasis on what is going to happen for certain. They will hide in crags and caverns. The Lord will shake all by his fearful presence, splendor, and majesty. Isaiah counsels them to stop trusting in human beings who are mere creatures who die and pass away. Don’t hold them high esteem or value them because they will fail and fall.