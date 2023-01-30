Jan 30 – Power – 1 Cor 2:4

4 My message and my preaching were not with wise and persuasive words, but with a demonstration of the Spirit’s power.

Paul’s message and preaching were not with wise or persuasive words. It was a conscious decision on Paul’s part to change his method and approach when it came to his message and preaching. Paul was not going to be like the other orators and scholars of the philosophy schools that were scattered through out the city. Paul decided that he would the actions of the Holy Spirit be what people saw, heard and experience. Signs and wonders spoke volumes. The message of the Christ is one of supernatural origin and the Holy Spirit the third person of the Godhead will use whatever means and method to convict and convince a person. The Holy Spirit is not subject to man’s limited perspective. To try to explain or discount His methods and approaches is an insult to the creativity, omniscient and power of the Holy Spirit. The Spirit will always demonstrate His power in such a way to reach the audience of whom he is working to convince.