Jan 31 – Bedlam – Isaiah 3:1-5

Isaiah in this chapter again must talk about the present condition of the nation of Judah. This was during the time Ahaz who was a vassal or puppet king. He has allowed the nation to fall into idolatry. The Lord has decided that all support from Jerusalem and Judah was about to be cut off. Their water and food. God had said this would happen if the people forgot Him or went after idols.

People who they relied on the hero, warrior, judge, prophet, diviner or elder would all be taken away. The army captain, counselor, skilled craftsman, and clever enchanter. They would be humiliated to the point where youth and children would rule over them or have better understand, wisdom and insight than they had. The result of this abandonment is oppression, fighting, looting, division, and all would be dishonored. It would be bedlam, anarchy, and chaos. A total breakdown in society. When that is wrong becomes right and that which is right becomes wrong society soon is destroyed.