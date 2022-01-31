Jan 31 – Devotions on Ephesians

8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.

In Vs 8, Paul then reveals in this verse a very important and revelational truth. It is by grace and grace alone you have been saved by faith. Grace is the avenue you are saved and faith is the manner in which you are saved. Grace plus faith and nothing else is how you get saved. Your part is to receive this wonderful salvation by faith. To put your trust in a person you have never seen or met. To accept an act that was done 2000 years ago by a p man in a faraway country. Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. It is believing that God exists and is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

Paul then makes it clear that there was nothing you could do to make it happened. This is happened not because of anything we have done. It is not our good works, acts of charity or behavior we are made right with God. Man has been trying to recapture paradise lost from the very moment we fell by our own works and have failed miserably. This salvation is a gift of God to be received and enjoyed. A gift loses its value when we think we somehow deserve or merit it. A gift is a gift to be received and enjoyed to its fullest.