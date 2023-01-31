Jan 31 – God’s power – 1 Cor 2:5

5 so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.

Paul wanted that the faith they now had in Jesus Christ did not rest, be anchored, or have its foundation on human wisdom. James says that human wisdom is if you have bitter jealousy and selfish ambition in your heart, do not be arrogant and so lie against the truth. This wisdom is not that which comes down from above, but is earthly, natural, demonic. For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there is disorder and every evil thing. This definition puts it concisely, precisely, and simple.

Paul wanted their faith, trust, and experience to be based on the explosive and unlimited power of God. The God of the impossible who spoke, and the worlds came into being. Human wisdom and power or limited. God’s wisdom is beyond human understanding and has its origin with God and was there before the foundation of the world. God’s power has no end and no limitations. Faith based on that can and will do the impossible.