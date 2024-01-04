Jan 4 – Two Truths

Isaiah Emphasizes: There is one true God and creator of the universe. He is the sovereign of all. God brought all things into being with a word from His mouth. God spoke and it happened. Our very breath is a gift from God. Everyday is a gift and never to be taken for granted.

He is the upholder of the moral law who brings judgment on the heathen. God expects his people to be ethical and moral people. We have the Bible as our compass in this matter. Isaiah would promote being not a subscriber to the Lord but also a doer. James says that faith is best expressed by what we do. Let us make it our aim to do that today and every day this year.