Jan 5 – He Watches – Psalm 1:6

This verse is both a positive and negative verse. Positive because when you are righteous you love the fact that the Lord is watching you. Negative if you are wicked. One of the themes of churches in Rev 2 and 3, is that you have an audience of one. The Lord knows what you are doing. He knows the thoughts and intents of your hearts. He is the one who weighs our motives. He watches over everything and everyone. He sees every tear, hears every laugh and listens to every conversation. He knows why you do what you do. You cannot fool Him and when He judges you it will be fair and just because He has all the information. You cannot lie, bribe or justify yourself to Him. God is all knowing.

The righteous will shine as lights in this dark world. We have a hope and a future. The wicked have only one future death and judgment. In fact the writer of Hebrews says that we have but one life to live and then judgment. You can have eternal and abundant life through Jesus Christ or you can be wicked and perish in hell. Seems to me to be a simple choice. Choose the Lord and live today.