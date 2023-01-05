Jan 5 – Show by how you live – 1 Cor 1:6

6 God thus confirming our testimony about Christ among you.

Paul says that all that he did while in Corinth is confirmed by what they saw happening in and through his life. Our lives are always on display either through what we say or how we live. Jesus Christ is either exalted or debased by what we do as His ambassadors. In Paul case the testimony of Christ was shown by the signs, wonders, and miracles performed in his life. Mark 16:515-17, tells that certain signs will follow them who believe. What Paul and Mark are stating that there must be some form of evidence to prove that you are a Christian. James puts it concisely by stating that we must show our faith by what we do not by just what we say. Paul made that clear that is what God did through Him to the Corinthians.