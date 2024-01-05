Jan 5 – Universal Peace

He will establish universal peace, goodness, and truth all over the world. This is the goal of the Messiah in the future. After the Tribulation period Jesus will come up and set up a thousand-year reign of peace, safety and security. It will be a time of love, peace, goodness, and truth. All evil will be removed during that time and the earth will have the longest period of peace and harmony in its history.

This Messiah will be rejected by His own people and will be put to death for the sins of the world. Isaiah in graphic detail outline the suffering and the death of the Messiah. He would also reveal the motive and reason for His agonizing death. People will be saved, healed and delivered.