Jan 6 – Early waiting – 1 Cor 1:7

7 Therefore you do not lack any spiritual gift as you eagerly wait for our Lord Jesus Christ to be revealed.

Paul then reveals three very important things in this verse to the Corinthians. First, he states they will not lack any spiritual gift. Paul later in this book would talk about the nine spiritual gifts of the Holy Spirit. All these gifts are found in the indwelling and working of the Holy Spirit. Each gift is given in a moment of time for a specific purpose by and through the Holy Spirit. They had everything they needed.

Secondly, they were eagerly waiting for the Lord Jesus Christ. The doctrine of the immanent return of the Lord Jesus Christ has been a center piece of the gospel since its inception. The angels after Jesu had ascended said that the believers would seen Jesus’ return in the same way he left. This has been the blessed hope for the church through out the ages. The Corinthian were eagerly waiting for this promise.

Lastly, the Lord Jesus Christ is to be revealed. Here again is the title Paul often used in his letters. The Lord referring to Jesus’ authority. Jesus talking about His humanity and Christ showing His Messiahship.