 Jan 6 – Why Rage – Psalm 2:12

This psalm asks the question, “why is man the way we are. Life at times can seem so futile especially

without the Lord. Most pursue wealth, fame, position and power. Sometimes they attain what they

want and then find out how hollow these are. Solomon said that all is vanity. You can get everything

you want and lose it all. You can gain the whole world and lose your soul.

The psalmist states that all take refuge in the Lord will be blessed. This you will discover is one of the

main themes of this book. All who trust in the Lord will be blessed. True blessing only comes from the

Lord. What He gives lasts not only a lifetime but also well into eternity. Jesus said to lay up treasures in

heaven. Seems a logical choice. Abundant life or death. I think I will take life, how about you?