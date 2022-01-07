Jan 7 – The lifter of my head. Psalm 3:3

This is such a great verse and also has become a popular song. The Lord is a shield about us. He will

protect us. This is a continuous theme through the Bible. The Lord will never leave or forsake us. His

angels camp around those that fear Him. You are never alone. You always have the Lord with you. You

will always have His protection. Now that does mean the Lord will not allow you to go through hard

times. You do have His promise though that He will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are

able to endure but with the temptation a means of escape. What a great promise.