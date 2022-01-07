Jan 7 – The lifter of my head. Psalm 3:3

This is such a great verse and also has become a popular song. The Lord is a shield about us. He will
protect us. This is a continuous theme through the Bible. The Lord will never leave or forsake us. His
angels camp around those that fear Him. You are never alone. You always have the Lord with you. You
will always have His protection. Now that does mean the Lord will not allow you to go through hard
times. You do have His promise though that He will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are
able to endure but with the temptation a means of escape. What a great promise.