Jan 9 – Everlasting – Part One

Seven things that are Everlasting.

1. Strength. 26:4 – The Lord promised strength to his people and Paul would state that he could do all things through Christ who strengthen Him. We can as well.

2. Judgments. 33:14 – The Lord will in time judge His people for what they have done both good and bad. For the believer it is on our thoughts, word and actions.

3. Joy. 35:10 – Isaiah saw joy as an attribute and quality of a godly life. David said a merry heart does good like a medicine.

4. Salvation. This is the continuous theme of this book. God is our salvation and the avenue, means and method it will come is through the Messiah.