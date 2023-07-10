July 10 – Proper View – 1 Cor 11:3

3 But I want you to realize that the head of every man is Christ, and the head of the woman is man, and the head of Christ is God.

Paul is now establishing order in the church. He says that the had of every man is Christ. Christ is not just Savior but Lord. Christ must have first place in a person’s life. Paul is helping the new Christians to establish order in the home. The man is the head of the home. He has the final authority on major decisions. If a man has Christ as the head of His wife, then he will respect and love His spouse. Paul even tells the Ephesian men that they must love their wives in the same way Christ’s love the church.

He then states that Christ is under the authority of God. Each level of hierarchy has a reason. Each level is guided and founded in love. It was the love of God that brought Jesus down to earth. It was Christ’s love that made Him stay on the cross and it is love that guides the Holy Spirit to work in our lives bringing us closer to the Lord.